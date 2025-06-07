FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) 29.81% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.17 trading at -$0.02 or -0.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48B. That closing price of FORM’s stock is at a discount of -97.76% from its 52-week high price of $63.62 and is indicating a premium of 29.81% from its 52-week low price of $22.58.

For FormFactor Inc (FORM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) trade information

FormFactor Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.77% in past 5-day. FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) showed a performance of 8.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.58% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.24%.

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FORM for having 11.73 million shares of worth $709.98 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.1866 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.65 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.5005 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $584.4 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.71 shares of worth $151.4 million or 6.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.45 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $78.71 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.