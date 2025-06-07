First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Up Almost 5.84% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.89 trading at $0.69 or 2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That closing price of FIBK’s stock is at a discount of -31.84% from its 52-week high price of $36.77 and is indicating a premium of 17.71% from its 52-week low price of $22.95.

For First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) trade information

First Interstate BancSystem Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) showed a performance of 5.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.25% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.02% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.63%.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FIBK for having 8.96 million shares of worth $248.81 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7039 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 7.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3818 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $211.01 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-FRANKLIN SMALL CAP VALUE FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.46 shares of worth $96.44 million or 3.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $79.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.