First Bancorp PR (NYSE:FBP) Is 18.81% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, First Bancorp PR (NYSE:FBP) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.20 trading at $0.33 or 1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That closing price of FBP’s stock is at a discount of -10.89% from its 52-week high price of $22.40 and is indicating a premium of 18.81% from its 52-week low price of $16.40.

For First Bancorp PR (FBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.46 in the current quarter.

First Bancorp PR (NYSE:FBP) trade information

First Bancorp PR’s shares saw a change of 8.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.10% in past 5-day. First Bancorp PR (NYSE:FBP) showed a performance of 0.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 22. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.91% for stock’s current value.

First Bancorp PR (FBP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.86% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 250.73M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 257.71M in the next quarter. Company posted 231.67M and 234.57M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.97% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.63%.

First Bancorp PR (NYSE:FBP)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FBP for having 24.1 million shares of worth $440.81 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.6117 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 21.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.9336 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $390.19 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.93 shares of worth $200.64 million or 6.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.26 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $106.26 million in the company or a holder of 3.26% of company’s stock.