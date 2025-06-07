First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Is 8.08% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.41 trading at $0.63 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.80B. That closing price of FAF’s stock is at a discount of -25.72% from its 52-week high price of $70.92 and is indicating a premium of 8.08% from its 52-week low price of $51.85.

For First American Financial Corp (FAF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.43 in the current quarter.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) trade information

First American Financial Corp’s shares saw a change of -9.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.08% in past 5-day. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) showed a performance of -7.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 86 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 86. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.46% for stock’s current value.

First American Financial Corp (FAF) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.88% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.78B for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.85B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.61B and 1.41B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.38% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 291.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 77.11%.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FAF for having 10.61 million shares of worth $572.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1917 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 9.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8834 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $498.91 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.34 shares of worth $188.13 million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $174.83 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.