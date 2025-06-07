FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ:FBLG) Jump 11.92%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ:FBLG) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.11 or 11.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.57M. That closing price of FBLG’s stock is at a discount of -1123.96% from its 52-week high price of $11.75 and is indicating a premium of 27.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.70.

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ:FBLG) trade information

FibroBiologics Inc’s shares saw a change of -52.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.05% in past 5-day. FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ:FBLG) showed a performance of 5.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -837.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -837.5% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.47%.

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ:FBLG)’s Major holders

FUND EVALUATION GROUP, LLC is the top institutional holder at FBLG for having 1.06 million shares of worth $5.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.2247 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 0.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.8086 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.59 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 815.37 shares of worth $0.78 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 596.77 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.

