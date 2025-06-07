Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Rises 0.86%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.29 trading at $0.36 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.35B. That closing price of FHI’s stock is at a discount of -3.85% from its 52-week high price of $43.92 and is indicating a premium of 26.13% from its 52-week low price of $31.24.

For Federated Hermes Inc (FHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) trade information

Federated Hermes Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.21% in past 5-day. Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) showed a performance of -0.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 44. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.04% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.77% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.36% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.88%.

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FHI for having 8.8 million shares of worth $289.41 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.9988 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5397 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $277.33 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and Fidelity Puritan Trust-Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.52 shares of worth $106.69 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $105.03 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.