Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Rebounded 16.36% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $96.42 trading at $1.95 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.38B. That closing price of FRT’s stock is at a discount of -22.53% from its 52-week high price of $118.14 and is indicating a premium of 16.36% from its 52-week low price of $80.65.

For Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.72. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) trade information

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s shares saw a change of -13.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.98% in past 5-day. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) showed a performance of 1.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 113 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 117. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.08% for stock’s current value.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.80% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FRT for having 12.79 million shares of worth $1.29 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.4176 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.0681 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $843.06 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.91 shares of worth $280.18 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $260.28 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.