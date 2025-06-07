Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Shares Plunges -0.87% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $149.83 trading at $0.4 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.20B. That closing price of EXR’s stock is at a discount of -23.36% from its 52-week high price of $184.83 and is indicating a premium of 19.22% from its 52-week low price of $121.03.

For Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) trade information

Extra Space Storage Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.87% in past 5-day. Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) showed a performance of 1.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 170 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 165 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 175. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.12% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.27%.

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at EXR for having 33.62 million shares of worth $5.23 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.8912 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 21.14 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9934 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.29 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.18 shares of worth $1.23 billion or 3.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.0 billion in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.