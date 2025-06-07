enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Jumped 6.09% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.83 trading at $0.35 or 10.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $67.17M. That closing price of NVNO’s stock is at a discount of -69.19% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 47.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.03.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) trade information

enVVeno Medical Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.09% in past 5-day. enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) showed a performance of 1.59% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.26% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.48%.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)’s Major holders

KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at NVNO for having 0.65 million shares of worth $3.43 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.0696 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.8795 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.27 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 428.14 shares of worth $1.64 million or 2.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 158.34 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.