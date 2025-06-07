Enovis Corp (NYSE:ENOV)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At 67.

In last trading session, Enovis Corp (NYSE:ENOV) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.79 trading at $0.19 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.82B. That closing price of ENOV’s stock is at a discount of -56.75% from its 52-week high price of $49.83 and is indicating a premium of 8.4% from its 52-week low price of $29.12.

For Enovis Corp (ENOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Enovis Corp (NYSE:ENOV) trade information

Enovis Corp’s shares saw a change of -27.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.57% in past 5-day. Enovis Corp (NYSE:ENOV) showed a performance of -7.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 64.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.03% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.76%.

Enovis Corp (NYSE:ENOV)’s Major holders

T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. is the top institutional holder at ENOV for having 6.64 million shares of worth $300.23 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1086 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8937 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $245.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.46 shares of worth $109.91 million or 6.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $95.21 million in the company or a holder of 5.24% of company’s stock.