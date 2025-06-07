Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At 39.

In last trading session, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.74 trading at -$0.63 or -2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of ELVN’s stock is at a discount of -44.79% from its 52-week high price of $30.03 and is indicating a premium of 35.87% from its 52-week low price of $13.30.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) trade information

Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.71% in past 5-day. Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) showed a performance of 13.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.04% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.02% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -21.18%.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at ELVN for having 7.96 million shares of worth $186.01 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.5565 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 5.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.8452 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.08 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.12 shares of worth $23.24 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 908.56 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.