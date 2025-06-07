Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA), 15.05% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.48 trading at $0.78 or 4.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $733.36M. That closing price of DAVA’s stock is at a discount of -112.01% from its 52-week high price of $34.94 and is indicating a premium of 15.05% from its 52-week low price of $14.00.

For Endava plc ADR (DAVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.23 in the current quarter.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) trade information

Endava plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -46.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.74% in past 5-day. Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) showed a performance of -13.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 33.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 100. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.85% for stock’s current value.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.23% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 186.38M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 193.39M in the next quarter. Company posted 194.42M and 195.05M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.43%.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA)’s Major holders

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at DAVA for having 4.04 million shares of worth $118.07 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.9097 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 3.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3058 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.66 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Trust-Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund and AIM Sector Funds (Invesco Sector Funds)-INVESCO SMALL CAP VALUE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.91 shares of worth $64.44 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $50.27 million in the company or a holder of 5.17% of company’s stock.