Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Climbs 12.62% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $179.45 Price?

In last trading session, Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $179.45 trading at $2.21 or 1.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.60B. That closing price of DOV’s stock is at a discount of -23.88% from its 52-week high price of $222.31 and is indicating a premium of 20.29% from its 52-week low price of $143.04.

For Dover Corp (DOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) trade information

Dover Corp’s shares saw a change of -4.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.96% in past 5-day. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) showed a performance of 4.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 200 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 176 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 215. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.92% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.35% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.83%.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at DOV for having 16.09 million shares of worth $2.9 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7098 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, which was holding about 10.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8959 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.33 shares of worth $777.55 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.81 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $684.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.