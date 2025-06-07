Does Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Look Expensive At $41.85? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.85 trading at $0.97 or 2.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.45B. That closing price of VIRT’s stock is at a discount of -6.52% from its 52-week high price of $44.58 and is indicating a premium of 48.41% from its 52-week low price of $21.59.

For Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) trade information

Virtu Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.13% in past 5-day. Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) showed a performance of 0.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28 to the stock, which implies a fall of -49.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.09% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.36%.

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at VIRT for having 11.02 million shares of worth $247.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.498 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.4474 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $226.51 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.9 shares of worth $205.1 million or 5.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.57 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $107.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.