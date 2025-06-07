Does Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Look Expensive At $88.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.29 trading at $0.53 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.78B. That closing price of PFGC’s stock is at a discount of -4.7% from its 52-week high price of $92.44 and is indicating a premium of 30.23% from its 52-week low price of $61.60.

For Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.73. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

Performance Food Group Company’s shares saw a change of 4.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.42% in past 5-day. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) showed a performance of 6.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 112 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 112 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 112. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.85% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.99%.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at PFGC for having 21.61 million shares of worth $1.43 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.0033 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 15.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3372 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 billion.

On the other hand, AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.01 shares of worth $884.19 million or 6.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.06 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $446.56 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.