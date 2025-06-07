Does ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Look Expensive At $6.65? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.65 trading at -$0.07 or -1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.58B. That closing price of ICL’s stock is at a discount of -5.86% from its 52-week high price of $7.04 and is indicating a premium of 43.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.79.

For ICL Group Ltd (ICL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.08 in the current quarter.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

ICL Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of 34.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.30% in past 5-day. ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) showed a performance of -2.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.2 to the stock, which implies a fall of -27.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.81% for stock’s current value.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.78% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.78%.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD is the top institutional holder at ICL for having 44.12 million shares of worth $189.2 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.4204 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 25.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.9981 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.31 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD TAX-MANAGED FUNDS-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.11 shares of worth $67.2 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $42.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.

