Do You Like Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) At $80.41?

In last trading session, Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.41 trading at -$0.58 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.92B. That closing price of FRPT’s stock is at a discount of -104.04% from its 52-week high price of $164.07 and is indicating a premium of 11.47% from its 52-week low price of $71.19.

For Freshpet Inc (FRPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.19 in the current quarter.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

Freshpet Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.31% in past 5-day. Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) showed a performance of -0.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 135 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 125 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 145. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.45% for stock’s current value.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.03% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 269.75M for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 292.73M in the next quarter. Company posted 235.25M and 253.37M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.28% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 60.01%.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FRPT for having 4.66 million shares of worth $602.32 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6059 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, which was holding about 2.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4031 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.8 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.94 shares of worth $236.75 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $123.5 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.