Do You Like BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) At $129.72?

In last trading session, BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $129.72 trading at $0.78 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.85B. That closing price of BWXT’s stock is at a discount of -5.08% from its 52-week high price of $136.31 and is indicating a premium of 35.08% from its 52-week low price of $84.21.

For BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.79 in the current quarter.

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) trade information

BWX Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.28% in past 5-day. BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) showed a performance of 20.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 142.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 145. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.92% for stock’s current value.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.13% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 708M for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 792.15M in the next quarter. Company posted 681.47M and 671.96M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.79% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.42%.

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BWXT for having 9.28 million shares of worth $881.54 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1343 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6689 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $841.06 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.96 shares of worth $384.07 million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.89 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $374.69 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.