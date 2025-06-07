Do You Like Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) At $5.95?

In last trading session, Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.95 trading at $0.16 or 2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $197.49M. That closing price of ALTG’s stock is at a discount of -91.43% from its 52-week high price of $11.39 and is indicating a premium of 40.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.54.

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) trade information

Alta Equipment Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.26% in past 5-day. Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) showed a performance of 30.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.26% for stock’s current value.

Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.09% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 478.63M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 465.96M in the next quarter. Company posted 488.1M and 448.8M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.55% during past 5 years.

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG)’s Major holders

MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at ALTG for having 3.56 million shares of worth $28.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7191 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, which was holding about 2.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9802 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.0 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 816.01 shares of worth $4.86 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 673.47 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.

