DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Jumps 2.34%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.49 trading at $0.24 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.99B. That closing price of DLO’s stock is at a discount of -29.65% from its 52-week high price of $13.60 and is indicating a premium of 40.23% from its 52-week low price of $6.27.

For DLocal Limited (DLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

DLocal Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.41% in past 5-day. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) showed a performance of 23.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 23.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.74% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.11% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.02%.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DLO for having 63.91 million shares of worth $517.01 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 21.7792 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 4.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.556 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.94 million.

On the other hand, SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Northern Lights Fund Trust IV-Main Thematic Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 567.73 shares of worth $5.96 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 142.6 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.

