Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) Currently -40.86% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $180.75 trading at $1.75 or 0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.47B. That closing price of DKS’s stock is at a discount of -40.86% from its 52-week high price of $254.60 and is indicating a premium of 7.96% from its 52-week low price of $166.37.

For Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) trade information

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.79% in past 5-day. Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) showed a performance of -4.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 217 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 187 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 230. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.29% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.68%.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at DKS for having 8.64 million shares of worth $1.86 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7425 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.1473 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.87 shares of worth $338.87 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $314.57 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.