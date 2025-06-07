Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI) Jumps 45.20% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $217.53?

In last trading session, Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $217.53 trading at $2.47 or 1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.46B. That closing price of DRI’s stock is at a discount of -0.32% from its 52-week high price of $218.22 and is indicating a premium of 37.54% from its 52-week low price of $135.87.

For Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.93 in the current quarter.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI) trade information

Darden Restaurants, Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.55% in past 5-day. Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI) showed a performance of 9.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 216 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 192 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 220. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.74% for stock’s current value.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.25B for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.03B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.96B and 2.76B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.38% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at DRI for having 15.25 million shares of worth $2.31 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.7162 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.4908 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.08 billion.

On the other hand, WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND and Income Fund of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.49 shares of worth $2.06 billion or 8.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.