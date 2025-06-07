Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) Shares Surges 7.56% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.37 trading at $0.75 or 5.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $959.20M. That closing price of DQ’s stock is at a discount of -114.68% from its 52-week high price of $30.85 and is indicating a premium of 13.71% from its 52-week low price of $12.40.

For Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s shares saw a change of -26.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.56% in past 5-day. Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ) showed a performance of 10.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35.54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.94% for stock’s current value.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

CONTINENTAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO is the top institutional holder at DQ for having 5.14 million shares of worth $74.98 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.5561 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8251 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.76 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco Solar ETF and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.17 shares of worth $16.82 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 618.28 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.