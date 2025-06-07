Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX:DC) Shares Surged 22.22% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX:DC) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.74 trading at -$0.09 or -2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $418.47M. That closing price of DC’s stock is at a discount of -3.74% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 50.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.84.

For Dakota Gold Corp (DC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX:DC) trade information

Dakota Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 70.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.22% in past 5-day. Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX:DC) showed a performance of 35.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -220.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -220.86% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -242.79% during past 5 years.

Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX:DC)’s Major holders

ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at DC for having 9.01 million shares of worth $22.98 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.253 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP, which was holding about 4.64 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2741 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.54 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.65 shares of worth $9.9 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.