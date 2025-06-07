Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) Could Actually Go To 67 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.30 trading at $0.22 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.86B. That closing price of CYTK’s stock is at a discount of -90.03% from its 52-week high price of $61.38 and is indicating a premium of 9.26% from its 52-week low price of $29.31.

For Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Cytokinetics Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.13% in past 5-day. Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) showed a performance of -2.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.28% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.02% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.83%.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CYTK for having 14.67 million shares of worth $794.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.4317 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 11.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5485 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $624.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.07 shares of worth $131.39 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.82 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $123.42 million in the company or a holder of 3.20% of company’s stock.