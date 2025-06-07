Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE:CURB) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 25.

In last trading session, Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE:CURB) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.79 trading at $0.13 or 0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.40B. That closing price of CURB’s stock is at a discount of -12.72% from its 52-week high price of $25.69 and is indicating a premium of 18.39% from its 52-week low price of $18.60.

Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE:CURB) trade information

Curbline Properties Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.44% in past 5-day. Curbline Properties Corp (NYSE:CURB) showed a performance of -2.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.7% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 274.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.41%.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.73 shares of worth $130.66 million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.64 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $83.0 million in the company or a holder of 3.46% of company’s stock.

