Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) Share Price Rebounds 38.88% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.38 trading at $1.75 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.23B. That closing price of CBRL’s stock is at a discount of -18.15% from its 52-week high price of $65.43 and is indicating a premium of 38.88% from its 52-week low price of $33.85.

For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) trade information

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.59% in past 5-day. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) showed a performance of 24.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 63. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.76% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.68% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.92% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.14%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CBRL for having 3.45 million shares of worth $145.4 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.533 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.8177 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.62 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.35 shares of worth $74.86 million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 698.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $38.71 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.