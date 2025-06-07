Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Has Reached A Distance Of 25.76% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.11 or 20.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.57M. That closing price of CNTX’s stock is at a discount of -316.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 25.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.49.

For Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Context Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.08% in past 5-day. Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) showed a performance of -14.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -581.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -581.82% for stock’s current value.

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.72% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.73%.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC is the top institutional holder at CNTX for having 7.42 million shares of worth $14.88 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.4999 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 7.42 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.4999 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.88 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-FRANKLIN BIOTECHNOLOGY DISCOVERY FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.61 shares of worth $1.73 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.