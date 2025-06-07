Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) 24.05% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.93 trading at $1.0 or 2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.64B. That closing price of CMC’s stock is at a discount of -29.24% from its 52-week high price of $64.53 and is indicating a premium of 24.05% from its 52-week low price of $37.92.

For Commercial Metals Co (CMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) trade information

Commercial Metals Co’s shares saw a change of 0.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.17% in past 5-day. Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) showed a performance of 10.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 53. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.15% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.04% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.37%.

Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CMC for having 14.68 million shares of worth $807.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.7087 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 12.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8049 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $686.43 million.

On the other hand, Capitol Series Trust-FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.95 shares of worth $197.12 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.68 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $183.72 million in the company or a holder of 3.26% of company’s stock.