Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO): -167.43% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.35 trading at $0.5 or 3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $439.51M. That closing price of CMCO’s stock is at a discount of -167.43% from its 52-week high price of $41.05 and is indicating a premium of 23.26% from its 52-week low price of $11.78.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) trade information

Columbus Mckinnon Corp’s shares saw a change of -58.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.43% in past 5-day. Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 49 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -212.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -212.7% for stock’s current value.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CMCO for having 2.33 million shares of worth $80.61 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.0943 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 1.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.5582 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.32 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.65 shares of worth $25.28 million or 5.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 865.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $13.28 million in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.

