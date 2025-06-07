CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) Decline -4.26%, More Rally Possible

EVTL

In last trading session, CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.02 or -4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.86M. That closing price of CNF’s stock is at a discount of -531.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 17.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.37.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) trade information

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -52.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.14% in past 5-day. CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) showed a performance of -37.97% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.61% during past 5 years.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF)’s Major holders

PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO is the top institutional holder at CNF for having 3.05 million shares of worth $4.95 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.4521 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, which was holding about 1.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2168 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 million.

On the other hand, DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC-Emerging Markets Core Eqy. PORT. and DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO-The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 48.39 shares of worth $21774.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.23 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $20801.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.