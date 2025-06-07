CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) Decline -4.26%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.02 or -4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.86M. That closing price of CNF’s stock is at a discount of -531.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 17.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.37.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) trade information

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -52.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.14% in past 5-day. CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF) showed a performance of -37.97% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.61% during past 5 years.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:CNF)’s Major holders

PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO is the top institutional holder at CNF for having 3.05 million shares of worth $4.95 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.4521 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, which was holding about 1.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2168 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 million.

On the other hand, DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC-Emerging Markets Core Eqy. PORT. and DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO-The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 48.39 shares of worth $21774.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.23 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $20801.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.