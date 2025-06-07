Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Has Risen 15.66% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $396.45 trading at $5.18 or 1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.53B. That closing price of CHTR’s stock is at a discount of -10.24% from its 52-week high price of $437.06 and is indicating a premium of 31.27% from its 52-week low price of $272.48.

For Charter Communications Inc (CHTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information

Charter Communications Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.05% in past 5-day. Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) showed a performance of -1.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 415 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 395 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 510. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.23% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.28%.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s Major holders

DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at CHTR for having 11.68 million shares of worth $3.49 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.1498 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 9.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8716 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.94 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.46 shares of worth $2.96 billion or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.74 billion in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.