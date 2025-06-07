Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) At $2.44: So What?

In last trading session, Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.07 or 2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.77M. That closing price of CRNT’s stock is at a discount of -134.84% from its 52-week high price of $5.73 and is indicating a premium of 20.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.95.

For Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Ceragon Networks Ltd’s shares saw a change of -47.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.49% in past 5-day. Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) showed a performance of 9.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -104.92% for stock’s current value.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC is the top institutional holder at CRNT for having 2.99 million shares of worth $7.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.4909 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 1.96 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2802 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.88 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund and DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO-THE CONTINENTAL SMALL COMPANY SERIES are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 405.04 shares of worth $0.99 million or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 266.24 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.