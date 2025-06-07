Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) Is Down -0.94% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.39 trading at -$0.02 or -0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.55B. That closing price of EBR’s stock is at a discount of -5.95% from its 52-week high price of $7.83 and is indicating a premium of 26.25% from its 52-week low price of $5.45.

For Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.12 in the current quarter.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 29.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.82% in past 5-day. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) showed a performance of -0.94% in past 30-days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.64% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 9.61B for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 9.38B in the next quarter. Company posted 8.4B and 11.04B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.09% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.10%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

STATE STREET CORP is the top institutional holder at EBR for having 3.53 million shares of worth $22.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.1511 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS GROUP AG, which was holding about 2.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.123 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.47 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.9 shares of worth $14.03 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $10.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

