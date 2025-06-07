Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 12.90% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.35 trading at $1.82 or 9.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of CLDX’s stock is at a discount of -120.14% from its 52-week high price of $47.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.55% from its 52-week low price of $14.40.

For Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.94% in past 5-day. Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) showed a performance of 12.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -115.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -115.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.91% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -16.47%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP is the top institutional holder at CLDX for having 8.08 million shares of worth $298.89 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.2328 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 7.83 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.859 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $289.76 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.55 shares of worth $97.11 million or 6.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $50.83 million in the company or a holder of 3.59% of company’s stock.