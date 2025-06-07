Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) At $31.79: What To Do?

In last trading session, Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.79 trading at $0.44 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16B. That closing price of CRI’s stock is at a discount of -126.45% from its 52-week high price of $71.99 and is indicating a premium of 6.83% from its 52-week low price of $29.62.

For Carters Inc (CRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.36 in the current quarter.

Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) trade information

Carters Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.34% in past 5-day. Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) showed a performance of -2.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -27.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.36% for stock’s current value.

Carters Inc (CRI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.05% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 563.24M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 737.11M in the next quarter. Company posted 564.43M and 758.46M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -23.35%.

Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI)’s Major holders

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO is the top institutional holder at CRI for having 4.08 million shares of worth $253.12 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4448 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9615 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and J.P. Morgan Fleming Mutual Fd. Group, Inc.-JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.18 shares of worth $69.38 million or 5.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $56.28 million in the company or a holder of 4.86% of company’s stock.