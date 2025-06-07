CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) 7.92% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at $0.02 or 0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.26M. That closing price of CCLD’s stock is at a discount of -122.02% from its 52-week high price of $4.84 and is indicating a premium of 47.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.14.

For CareCloud Inc (CCLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) trade information

CareCloud Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.92% in past 5-day. CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) showed a performance of 15.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -45.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 31.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.19% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.38% during past 5 years.

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CCLD for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.84 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.7039 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.6587 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 266.29 shares of worth $0.58 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 158.81 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.