Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Surged 1.23% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.78 trading at $0.09 or 1.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $767.59M. That closing price of CFFN’s stock is at a discount of -24.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.20 and is indicating a premium of 15.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.90.

For Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.12 in the current quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) trade information

Capitol Federal Financial’s shares saw a change of -2.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) showed a performance of 1.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.11% for stock’s current value.

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.49% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 50.51M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 52.21M in the next quarter. Company posted 45.03M and 45.61M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.73% during past 5 years.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CFFN for having 19.13 million shares of worth $105.01 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.7293 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.7005 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.29 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.39 shares of worth $42.73 million or 5.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $20.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.