Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Has Recovered 17.69% So Far, But Another -13.81% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.33 trading at $0.11 or 0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of CNNE’s stock is at a discount of -15.68% from its 52-week high price of $22.36 and is indicating a premium of 17.69% from its 52-week low price of $15.91.

For Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) trade information

Cannae Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.65% in past 5-day. Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) showed a performance of 7.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 22. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.81% for stock’s current value.

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CNNE for having 5.64 million shares of worth $102.31 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0674 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 5.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0273 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.86 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.81 shares of worth $34.98 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $27.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.