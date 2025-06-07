Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Jumped 1.08% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.24 trading at $0.12 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $752.77M. That closing price of CSIQ’s stock is at a discount of -73.93% from its 52-week high price of $19.55 and is indicating a premium of 41.55% from its 52-week low price of $6.57.

For Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Canadian Solar Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.74% in past 5-day. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) showed a performance of 25.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.14% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.41% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -98.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 66.38%.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CSIQ for having 5.17 million shares of worth $76.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.7793 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, which was holding about 5.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.7027 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.46 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco Solar ETF and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.58 shares of worth $17.72 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 728.03 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.