California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Stock Ripped -13.97% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.64 trading at $0.65 or 1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.98B. That closing price of CRC’s stock is at a discount of -35.33% from its 52-week high price of $60.41 and is indicating a premium of 30.62% from its 52-week low price of $30.97.

For California Resources Corporation (CRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.89 in the current quarter.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

California Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.06% in past 5-day. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) showed a performance of 16.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 47. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.29% for stock’s current value.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.29% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 812.28M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 834.79M in the next quarter. Company posted 514M and 1.35B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.51%.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CRC for having 10.13 million shares of worth $538.9 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.8691 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.808 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $427.95 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.32 shares of worth $192.96 million or 4.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $115.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.