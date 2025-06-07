Buy, Sell Or Hold Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) At $383.89?

In last trading session, Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $383.89 trading at $0.79 or 0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.71B. That closing price of SYK’s stock is at a discount of -5.81% from its 52-week high price of $406.19 and is indicating a premium of 17.96% from its 52-week low price of $314.93.

For Stryker Corp (SYK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) trade information

Stryker Corp’s shares saw a change of 6.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) showed a performance of -0.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 422 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 403 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 450. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.98% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.20% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.89%.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SYK for having 32.06 million shares of worth $10.91 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.415 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 26.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0348 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.12 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.85 shares of worth $4.17 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.54 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.