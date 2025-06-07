Buy, Sell Or Hold MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) At $9.53?

In last trading session, MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.53 trading at $0.05 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $978.28M. That closing price of MFA’s stock is at a discount of -41.13% from its 52-week high price of $13.45 and is indicating a premium of 17.63% from its 52-week low price of $7.85.

For MFA Financial Inc (MFA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.29 in the current quarter.

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) trade information

MFA Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) showed a performance of 1.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.93% for stock’s current value.

MFA Financial Inc (MFA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.71% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 59.5M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 58.52M in the next quarter. Company posted 53.49M and 50.62M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.75% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.01% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.39%.

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP is the top institutional holder at MFA for having 10.89 million shares of worth $115.91 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5309 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.96 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6271 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $105.96 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.25 shares of worth $30.95 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $24.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.