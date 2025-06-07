Buy, Sell Or Hold Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) At $22.43?

In last trading session, Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.43 trading at $0.38 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.62B. That closing price of ENR’s stock is at a discount of -76.15% from its 52-week high price of $39.51 and is indicating a premium of 4.55% from its 52-week low price of $21.41.

For Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.63 in the current quarter.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) trade information

Energizer Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.69% in past 5-day. Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) showed a performance of 2.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.92% for stock’s current value.

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.84% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 692.67M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 813.68M in the next quarter. Company posted 701.4M and 805.7M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.04% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.19%.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ENR for having 10.5 million shares of worth $310.27 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.6288 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.6867 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $269.08 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.98 shares of worth $89.35 million or 5.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $50.2 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.