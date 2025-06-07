Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE:BRO) Currently -13.67% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE:BRO) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $110.57 trading at $0.54 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.69B. That closing price of BRO’s stock is at a discount of -13.67% from its 52-week high price of $125.68 and is indicating a premium of 20.13% from its 52-week low price of $88.31.

For Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE:BRO) trade information

Brown & Brown, Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.06% in past 5-day. Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE:BRO) showed a performance of -0.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 99 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 116. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.93% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.72% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.93%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE:BRO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BRO for having 28.7 million shares of worth $2.57 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1757 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 16.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.912 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.49 billion.

On the other hand, Principal Funds, Inc-MidCap Fund (f/k/a MidCap Blend Fund) and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.74 shares of worth $1.08 billion or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $849.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.