Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) jumps 30.74% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $1.22?

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.09 or 7.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.68M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -563.11% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 40.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.72.

For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (BCLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.93% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 0.83% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.48%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCLI for having 7.92 million shares of worth $2.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1179 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.1212 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 31.71 shares of worth $38691.0 or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.73 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $32615.0 in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.