Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) Has Reached A Distance Of 33.33% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at -$0.05 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.30M. That closing price of BZAI’s stock is at a discount of -1061.18% from its 52-week high price of $29.61 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.70.

Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) trade information

Blaize Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.87% in past 5-day. Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) showed a performance of 1.19% in past 30-days.

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,472.82% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.61M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.91M in the next quarter.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 62.81%.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 863.87 shares of worth $2.2 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 309.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.