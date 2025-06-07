Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) Has Reached A Distance Of 33.33% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at -$0.05 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.30M. That closing price of BZAI’s stock is at a discount of -1061.18% from its 52-week high price of $29.61 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.70.

Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) trade information

Blaize Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.87% in past 5-day. Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BZAI) showed a performance of 1.19% in past 30-days.

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,472.82% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.61M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.91M in the next quarter.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 62.81%.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 863.87 shares of worth $2.2 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 309.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.