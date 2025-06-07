Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Jumped 0.64% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.01 trading at $0.19 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That closing price of BXMT’s stock is at a discount of -11.73% from its 52-week high price of $21.24 and is indicating a premium of 17.25% from its 52-week low price of $15.73.

For Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) showed a performance of 1.33% in past 30-days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BXMT for having 29.4 million shares of worth $512.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.8969 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 18.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5316 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.16 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.41 shares of worth $197.87 million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $99.82 million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.