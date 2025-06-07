Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Jumped 0.64% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.01 trading at $0.19 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That closing price of BXMT’s stock is at a discount of -11.73% from its 52-week high price of $21.24 and is indicating a premium of 17.25% from its 52-week low price of $15.73.

For Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) showed a performance of 1.33% in past 30-days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BXMT for having 29.4 million shares of worth $512.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.8969 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 18.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5316 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.16 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.41 shares of worth $197.87 million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $99.82 million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.