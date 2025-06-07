Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) Down Almost -10.54% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.08 or -8.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.77M. That closing price of BNZI’s stock is at a discount of -1172.73% from its 52-week high price of $11.20 and is indicating a premium of 17.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.73.

For Banzai International Inc (BNZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) trade information

Banzai International Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.30% in past 5-day. Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) showed a performance of -10.54% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.77% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 29.8 shares of worth $26364.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1989.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.