Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Is Currently -16.91% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.88 trading at $1.37 or 3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.20B. That closing price of OZK’s stock is at a discount of -16.91% from its 52-week high price of $53.64 and is indicating a premium of 22.17% from its 52-week low price of $35.71.

For Bank OZK (OZK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.52 in the current quarter.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) trade information

Bank OZK’s shares saw a change of 3.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.50% in past 5-day. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) showed a performance of 4.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 63. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.46% for stock’s current value.

Bank OZK (OZK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.13% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 423.41M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 429.03M in the next quarter. Company posted 416.78M and 423M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.22% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.10%.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at OZK for having 11.83 million shares of worth $485.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.4178 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.99 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.7982 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $409.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.42 shares of worth $156.73 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $155.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.